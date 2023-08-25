American Football and Helmet on the Field (Getty)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Classes at Central High School were canceled Friday due to no AC, and excessively hot temperatures have delayed many Friday night football games across the Mid-South.

At Central High, classes may have been canceled, but at 7:30 p.m., students will take the field at Crump Stadium.

Coach Major Wright says at least 60 players on his team will suit up to take on Senatobia High School.

He says right now he’s monitoring the Heat Index closely. At last check he says it was showing 110 degrees, but the magic number to play is 104.

The game like many across the Mid-South has been delayed at least 30 minutes from the usual 7 p.m. kickoff.

Harding Academy announced it would be canceling its game.