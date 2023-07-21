MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just when the Memphis area was getting close to full power, yet another round of storms plowed through Friday, and the number of customers without electricity jumped by tens of thousands.

Early Friday afternoon, Memphis Light Gas & Water’s outage map showed around 16,000 customers without power. That was a big improvement over Tuesday night, when well over 120,000 customers were in the dark following a round of storms.

But by 2 p.m. Friday, as the rain pushed across the river, that number jumped to more than 60,000 and counting.

Some customers have been suffering in the heat and dark since the earlier storms Tuesday.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water says early morning storms Friday also caused additional outages in the Memphis area.

In addition to the 10,000 customers still without power from Tuesday’s severe thunderstorm, 16,000 additional customers lost power from thunderstorms early Friday morning.

Contract crews will be working through the weekend to fully restore power by Sunday, the anticipated date of completion.

The utility’s plan is to improve system resiliency and reliability, to make MLGW a more agile organization. MLGW says that infrastructure updates like the installation of new transformers, modernized equipment and having fewer customers on a fuse tap have already impacted neighborhoods like Normal Station.

“We saw an immediate 50% improvement in their reliability,” said MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen, “It gives me optimism, and it should give everybody hope that the work will make a difference.”