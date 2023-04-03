MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for two French bulldogs and an English bulldog taken during a burglary Friday at a Cordova home.

Investigators said the thieves pushed out a window air-conditioning unit to get inside the house in the 8100 block of Oak Moss and left with the dogs. They said the burglars also took TVs, purses, shoes, and watches.

French bulldogs, English bulldog stolen from Cordova home over the weekend

French bulldog thefts are on the rise across the country. This is the third time in a month that criminals in Memphis have gone after the dog breed.

On March 12, two Frenchies were stolen at gunpoint from a pet owner in East Memphis. Police released video of the dogs taken from an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Poplar Avenue.

Two Frenchies stolen at gunpoint in East Memphis (Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

The three male dognappers were in a gray Nissan Sentra.

Also, last month, two French bulldogs were taken from a home near East Shelby Drive and Kirby Parkway in Hickory Hill.

Police said the dogs are two years and six months old. They said the female puppy has not been spayed and the male dog has not been neutered.

French bulldogs stolen from a Hickory Hill homes (Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

According to the American Kennel Club, the French bulldog was the most popular dog breed in the country in 2022, knocking the Labrador Retriever out of the top spot for the first time in 31 years.

The Frenchie’s soaring popularity and expensive price tag have made them a target of thieves.

If you know anything about any of these dogs, call CrimeStoppers at (901)490-2210.