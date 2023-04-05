MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man was charged with aggravated animal cruelty after three French bulldog puppies with severe injuries were treated at a downtown animal hospital Tuesday.

Police have not said who brought the Frenchies to Grace Animal Hospital on South Main but said Lontrell Williams was arrested when he tried to claim the dogs.

Veterinarians at the hospital said all three Frenchies were covered in feces and malnourished.

Dr. J.D. Williams said one puppy had a severe eye injury that was five to six days old, multiple facial bones exposed, and a cut to its face. The puppy needed surgery to save the eye.

Dr. Williams said another puppy had its nose torn off, puncture wounds to its snout, and pneumonia from the injuries. He said the third puppy was so malnourished it could not stand for an extended period.

Police said officers were at the animal hospital when Lontrell Williams showed up and said the dogs belonged to him.

Investigators have not said how old the Frenchies are or how they were hurt.

Lontrell Williams is scheduled to be arraigned on the animal cruelty charge on Thursday.

This is the latest in several local incidents involving French bulldogs, now the most popular dog breed in the U.S.

WREG has covered several reports recently of the dogs being stolen, even at gunpoint.