MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Council is providing free cases of water while they last beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The city made the announcement on social media around noon. There will be seven sites around the city, one in each single-member City Council district, to pick up water.
Those locations are:
- New Raleigh Civic Center, 3384 Austin Peay
- Bert Ferguson Community Center, 8505 Trinity
- Hickory Hill Community Center, 3910 Ridgeway
- Fire Station 22, 2690 Lamar
- Pink Palace, 3050 Central
- South Memphis Senior Center, 1620 Marjorie
- Hollywood Community Center, 1560 N. Hollywood.
Call 901-636-6786 for more information.
The water giveaway comes as MLGW customers remain on a boil-water advisory due to low water pressure in the system. Two other water giveaway events sponsored by MLGW wrapped up at 2 p.m.