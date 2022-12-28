MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Council is providing free cases of water while they last beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The city made the announcement on social media around noon. There will be seven sites around the city, one in each single-member City Council district, to pick up water.

Those locations are:

  • New Raleigh Civic Center, 3384 Austin Peay
  • Bert Ferguson Community Center, 8505 Trinity
  • Hickory Hill Community Center, 3910 Ridgeway
  • Fire Station 22, 2690 Lamar
  • Pink Palace, 3050 Central
  • South Memphis Senior Center, 1620 Marjorie
  • Hollywood Community Center, 1560 N. Hollywood.

Call 901-636-6786 for more information.

The water giveaway comes as MLGW customers remain on a boil-water advisory due to low water pressure in the system. Two other water giveaway events sponsored by MLGW wrapped up at 2 p.m.