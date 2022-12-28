MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Council is providing free cases of water while they last beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The city made the announcement on social media around noon. There will be seven sites around the city, one in each single-member City Council district, to pick up water.

Those locations are:

New Raleigh Civic Center, 3384 Austin Peay

Bert Ferguson Community Center, 8505 Trinity

Hickory Hill Community Center, 3910 Ridgeway

Fire Station 22, 2690 Lamar

Pink Palace, 3050 Central

South Memphis Senior Center, 1620 Marjorie

Hollywood Community Center, 1560 N. Hollywood.

Call 901-636-6786 for more information.

The water giveaway comes as MLGW customers remain on a boil-water advisory due to low water pressure in the system. Two other water giveaway events sponsored by MLGW wrapped up at 2 p.m.