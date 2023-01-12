MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With colder temperatures in the forecast, MLGW is making sure some Mid-Southerners stay warm.

The utility company handed out free space heaters and electric blankets Thursday as part of its Power of Warmth program.

The goal is to warm customers up so they can turn down their thermostats and save money. The program is open to Shelby County residents who are 60 or older and or disabled.

“We had over 400 people qualify in just the first few days so we’ve seen a tremendous response. Unfortunately, we only had about 200 units and today we’ve had people lined up just to pick them up today,” said Beverly Perkins, MLGW Corporate Social Responsibility Supervisor.

There is utility assistance available. You can learn more about utility assistance community resources here. MLGW is also opening up applications for its Share The Pennies Home Weatherization program on January 24.