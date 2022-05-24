MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After two years of free meals for students across the country, America’s public schools are bracing for changes this fall.

The federal waivers that provided millions of kids with free lunch and breakfast have not been extended and are set to expire this summer.

Families will need to fill out applications to get their kid’s school meals for free or at a reduced cost.

Bartlett schools alerted parents to the change in an e-mail last month and other districts across the state have followed suit.

We have reached out to Memphis-Shelby County Schools to see if this would have any impact on Tennessee’s largest school district.

We’re still waiting for a response.