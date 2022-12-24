MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chef Tam has partnered with The Hospitality Hub and Target to give free meals to those in need on Christmas Eve beginning at 2 p.m.

The HUB is helping identify those in need to bring to the restaurant, while Target is sponsoring a charter bus to pick up and drop off individuals at the event.

Targe is also sponsoring gifts for those who visit, allowing them to enjoy a full holiday experience.

G and the Crew, a live band, will be at the restaurant to provide live entertainment and music throughout the day.

Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe is located at 668 Union Avenue.