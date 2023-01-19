MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of doctors from across the Mid-South will provide free dental services like cleanings, fillings, and extractions this weekend at Bellvue Baptist Church.

The annual Mid-South Mission of Mercy is a two-day, free dental clinic sponsored by the Memphis Dental Society for adults and children who may not have access to or afford dental work.

“We have a large segment of underserved patients. These patients, many times, put life before their dental treatment,” said Steuart Hudsmit of the Mid-South Mission of Mercy.

Dr. Stueart Hudsmith and Dr. Mitchel Godat have been a part of the clinic since 2016, and they say many of the people who come to the event don’t have a primary dentist.

The clinic will open at 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will last until they reach capacity. Organizers say early arrival is highly suggested since patients are only taken on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There are no eligibility requirements or appointments. Organizers say the goal is to treat 2,000 patients and provide up to a million dollars in free dental care.

“It’s very rewarding for us to be able to use our skills and our very benevolent hearts to help these folks,” said Dr. Hudsmith.

For more information about the event, click here.