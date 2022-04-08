MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting left one person injured and roads blocked Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene around 2 a.m.

Officers located a shooting victim and crews rushed that person to the hospital.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

As of 5:30 a.m., the northbound lanes of Range Line are blocked between Lakecrest and Whitney Avenue.

It appears the shooting may be connected to a car that’s stopped with its doors open and hazard lights on.

We’ve reached out to police for more information and we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.