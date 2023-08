MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Frayser Friday afternoon.

The Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 1200 Block of James Road at approximately 3:50 p.m.

According to MPD, A male victim was located on the scene and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.