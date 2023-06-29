MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Frayser Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Whitney Avenue off North Watkins around 6 a.m. Witnesses said they heard several shots fired.

One man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police say. Just seven minutes after reporting the victim was at the hospital, MPD reported that he died.

Memphis police say this shooting is the 142nd homicide of the year. Around this time last year, Memphis had 195.

The police investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.