MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was severely injured in a shooting in Frayser Saturday evening, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting in the 1100 block of Dellwood Avenue at 5:47 p.m.

A man was located on the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.