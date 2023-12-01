MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Frayser, Memphis Police say.

Police responded to Gillie Street near Corning Avenue just before 6 p.m. Friday.

According to police, officers found two men with gunshot wounds on the scene. Both men reportedly went to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Onne man was later pronounced dead.

Memphis Police say the suspects fled the scene in a red SUV.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.