MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting near Georgian Hills Park in Frayser left a man dead and a woman injured Monday night.

Police were called to a shooting in Frayser around 7:30. Once there, they found a woman who told officers she’d been shot at a different location in the 1800 block of Macaulay.

When officers went to the Macaulay house, they found a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was listed as stable.

We went back to the Macaulay Avenue home Tuesday, where police say the attack happened. Memphis Animal Services were also there 12 hours after the shooting to retrieve a dog left behind.

Those living in the area told us the man who lived at a home was a longtime neighbor and is believed to have been the person who died.

We talked to the surviving victim from her hospital bed and she said she was doing okay.

Police ask anyone with information to call 528-CASH.