MEMPHIS, Tenn. –A man last seen getting into a car in his Frayser neighborhood was found dead Monday in South Memphis.

Family members had been looking frantically for 27-year Mario Ackers for nearly a week and even formed search parties to find him.

Loved ones told police on June 10, Ackers left his home in the 2900 block of Chandler Street and got into a gold-colored Kia Soul. They said he was wearing a Zaxby’s shirt and had the letter ‘M’ tattooed on his right upper arm.

Police said Monday afternoon, they responded to a man down in the 1400 block of Richmond Avenue and found Acker’s body.

Investigators have not said how Ackers died but said his death is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.