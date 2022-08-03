MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was indicted Tuesday on multiple felony counts after a man was killed and another was wounded in a robbery, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

William Greene, 34, was indicted on first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony, attempted first-degree murder involving serious bodily injury, two counts of especially aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Investigators say on Dec. 5, 2021, Jorge Maldando, 25, and another 25-year-old man were at a motel on Summer Avenue earlier that evening and planned to sell some marijuana to someone they met there.

They followed the person, later identified as Greene, to a Frayser neighborhood where several men helped Greene rob them of a pistol, marijuana, and car keys.

According to the DA’s office, police found the wounded men in the roadway at North Trezevant Street and Capewood Drive around 11:30 p.m.

Maldonado was shot at least nine times. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victim was also shot multiple times but he survived.

Greene was later identified as the person who shot them as they lay in the street.

He was arrested on March 15 by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team.

Greene is being held in the Shelby County jail without bond.