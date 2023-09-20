MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser convenience store has been temporarily closed after the business was deemed a public nuisance.

The EZ Express at 2380 Frayser Boulevard was closed by a temporary court injunction Tuesday.

The Memphis Police Department started its investigation of the store in May after receiving complaints. During a three-month period, detectives say they observed drug sales, gang activity and violent crimes on the property.

Since 2021, MPD says they have responded to a total of 424 calls for service and taken 81 offense reports regarding a variety of crimes and complaints at that location.