MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A house fire in Frayser left a wheelchair-bound man in critical condition Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to the fire in the 2700 block of Northmeade Avenue at 7:42 p.m.

Police say only two people were inside the home at the time of the fire. A woman was able to get out of the house, but her wheelchair-bound husband had to be rescued.

A family member on the scene says the man was pulled from the home and unresponsive when he was transported.

Police say the man is currently in critical condition.

WREG will provide updates as they become avaliable.