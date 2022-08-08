MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fox Meadows apartment complex tenants are no longer facing to live without utilities after a spokesperson for Multi-South Management Services’ CEO said their bills have now been paid.

WREG reported on August 6 that hundreds of tenants at the apartment complex were about to have their utilities shut off after MLGW served them with a notice. The notice also stated that the utilities were to be shut off on August 12.

WREG spoke with the MLGW who said the tenants were facing a master water meter disconnection.

Tenants also told WREG that they are living with mold, rodents and plumbing issues in their apartments.

The spokesperson for Multi-South Management Services did not say why the tenants’ utilities were facing a utility shut-off.