MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting early Monday morning and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.



Police said the man was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital.



MPD said there is no suspect information available at this time and it is now an active investigation.



If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

