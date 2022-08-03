MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the busiest golf courses in Memphis is getting a makeover.

Tuesday, city officials celebrated new improvements to the Links at Fox Meadows.

That’s the second most visited public course in Memphis.

Officials hope to new improvements will attract even more golfers.

“It’s a $3 million re-do with a sprinkler system and now re-doing the greens. It is looking fantastic,” Mayor Jim Strickland said.

“When we invest in neighborhoods, we are investing in ourselves. When we take time to intentionally make things look good, we’re showing that we care about the people in those communities and we care about ourselves and we’re betting on ourselves to be better,” said Nick Walker, the director of Memphis Parks

There are 17 golf courses in Memphis. Seven are public.