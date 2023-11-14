MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An man set fire to a church in Fox Meadows on Monday morning before fleeing on a bicycle.

Police said the unknown man entered Asbury Memorial Methodist Church at 2969 Mendenhall Road at 7 a.m.

Video caught him breaking a window with a brick, pouring an unknown substance inside and igniting a fire.

Police say the bearded suspect was wearing a yellow beanie skull cap. He fled south on Medenhall, riding a dark-colored bike with a yellow sleeping bag attached.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 582-CASH (2274) or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.