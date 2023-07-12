MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another teen has been arrested and charged with the kidnapping of a man in the High Point Terrance neighborhood last month.

Kenneth Bynum, 19, is facing multiple charges including aggravated kidnapping, robbery and theft of property. He was taken into custody Tuesday.

He is the fourth person arrested in connection to the kidnapping of Zachari Pappas from outside his home. According to court documents, Pappas says two armed men robbed him and then forced him into a car with two other suspects.

The suspects then reportedly took him to an ATM for money. He was later released.

Three other teens were arrested the week of that kidnapping– 18-year-old Bryan Martinez and two males who are 16 and 17.

Kenneth Bynum is set to be in court Wednesday morning.