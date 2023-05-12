MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of four suspects charged in the 2021 shooting death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph appeared in court on Friday.

Jermarcus Johnson is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder but his appearances have continuously been reset since he was arraigned in December.

“Your honor, I have been meeting with the state regularly on the case, and if we can continue this until May 26, that was the date we discussed prior to court,” Joshua Corman, Johnson’s attorney said.

Johnson was charged for his alleged role in the shooting death of Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr.

This appearance comes one day after 43-year-old Hernandez Govan was released on just $90,000 bond.

Govan is accused of being the so-called mastermind behind the shooting—allegedly hiring two others to actually commit the killing. He paid as little as $9,000 to be free on house arrest but it’s not clear why his bond was set so low.

Johnson has remained free since his indictment and according to Judge Lee Coffee and at this point, it’s unclear whether Johnson will try to reach a plea deal or let this case go to trial.

“He will try to get this case worked out if it can be worked out. He’ll continue to get any additional discovery for you,” Judge Lee Coffee said. “Work with your lawyer and if at some point this case cannot be resolved, Mr. Johnson, we’ll get you a trial date on this case.”

Johnson is expected to appear in court again on May 26.