It is officially Fourth of July weekend. There are celebrations happening all across the area this weekend.
- Friday is Arlington’s Star Spangled Spectacular at the Arlington sports complex from 5 until 8:30.
- Saturday and Monday you can catch some postgame fireworks at the Memphis Redbirds game against the Nashville Sounds.
- The Overton Square Independence Celebration is Saturday from 7 until 10 p.m. It is free for the whole family.
- Graceland’s All-american party is and Elvis Firework Extravaganza is Sunday at 8 p.m. The event and parking are free but tickets to inside exhibits cost extra.
- Monday, you can see free fireworks in Bartlett and Collierville. Both events begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks shooting off at 9:10 in Bartlett and 9:30 in Collierville.
- The Liberty Park Festival and Fireworks will be Monday at 5 p.m. at Liberty Park in Midtown. The fireworks show begins at 9.
- On the Fourth, Central Gardens will have its parade from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Cooper Young’s parade will be at 10 a.m. and the Germantown Fireworks Extravaganza starts at 5 p.m. with fireworks at 9:10.