MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they said four women took a large amount of clothes before leaving the Nordstrom on Poplar.

MPD said that four women entered the store on December 10 and passed all points of sale on their way out. Police said they are believed to be responsible to a similar theft at the Old Navy store on Poplar.

MPD is actively investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.