MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for at least four young men responsible for sixteen car break-ins over two nights.

Investigators said on October 8, several suspects in a silver or gray four-door sedan broke into multiple cars in the areas of Reese and Dromedary, Ericson and Trinity, and Dexter and Chimney Rock.

Police said the next night, suspects in a silver or gray four-door sedan and a dark-colored SUV broke into several cars in the area of White Station near Walnut Grove.

Photos of suspect vehicles provided by Memphis Police Department

MPD released pictures of the suspects and the vehicles on their Facebook page.

They say the car burglars were between the ages of 18 to 20 years old and armed with a silver and black handgun.

If you recognize them, call CrimeStopper at (901)-528-CASH.