MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people are wanted after a man was shot and killed at a store in South Memphis last week.

Memphis Police say on December 14, at 5:16 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the In and Out Deli on South Third Street.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the victim was fatally shot during a robbery inside the store.

Police say the suspects, three males and a female, arrived at the store in a purple Hyundai Elantra. Three of the suspects entered the store and attempted to rob the victim.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.