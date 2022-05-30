MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people, including four teenagers, have been indicted in a shooting last year during a funeral procession, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The suspects indicted were:

David Lee Jr., 23

Rico Lee Jr., 18

Jaden Rios, 16

Tavion Rogers, 17

Tremayne Scales Jr., 15

The five suspects were indicted for shooting into a crowded funeral procession in October 2021. The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Hunter Avenue in North Memphis.

Investigators said the five defendants attacked two teenagers from behind and knocked them down. The suspects then shot at them at least eight times, according to the press release.

Both teens were shot during the funeral procession. Emmit Beasley, 16, died from his injuries. Investigators said the other teen managed to run away before collapsing in a vacant lot. He was critically injured but survived.

The funeral was for 16-year-old Je’Marco Smith who was also shot and killed in Raleigh. Three men have been charged in his death, according to the press release.

All five suspects were indicted on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm. Investigators also believe that the five suspects are gang members.

David Lee Jr. was also indicted as a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He is currently being held on a $350,000 bond.