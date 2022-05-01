MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four teenagers are facing charges after they were caught in a stolen truck with marijuana and a handgun, according to police.

Officers responded to a suspicious call on Saturday evening around 6:00 p.m. in the 6600 block of Meadow Bend in Hickory Hill. MPD said the four teens were sitting in a GMC pickup truck in a person’s yard.

The teens’ ages were listed as 13, 13, 14 and 17 years old.

Police later discovered that the truck and a 9mm Taurus handgun that they found were both stolen.

MPD also found marijuana in the truck’s console. Additional marijuana was located on one of the 13-year-old teens.

The other 13-year-old was listed as the driver, according to police.

All four teens were charged with possession of a controlled substance.