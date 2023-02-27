MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are dead and another two injured after a shooting in South Memphis on Monday.

Police responded shortly after 9:40 a.m. at W. Essex and Arkansas St. They said they found four male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of them were pronounced dead on the scene

The other two men were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical and non-critical conditions.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.