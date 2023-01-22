MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people who had received multiple gunshot wounds.

A witness told authorities that a white Infiniti with MS tag CONILOU was last seen in the front lot of the Gold Strike Casino. Deputies said they later found out that tags had been stolen.

Tunica Sheriff’s Office said the suspects inside the white Infiniti appeared to spot the victims walking to the casino then fired several shots and fled the scene.

All of the victims were taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment. Three of the victims have been released and one remains in the hospital.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.