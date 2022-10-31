Collierville just got sweeter with the Nashville-based restaurant chain, the Peach Cobbler Factory. The dessert shop offers a wide range of premium cobblers along with other treats like banana pudding and cinnamon rolls. The Collierville location adds to over 60 other Peach Cobbler Factory locations nationwide. The restaurant is located on Poplar Avenue and is open seven days a week.

Be a star and orchestrate your dining experience at Celebrity Soul Food. This restaurant offers your traditional soul food with an elevated experience. The restaurant’s CEO is celebrity chef Taja “Lady J” Jacobs who has offered services to stars like Steve Harvey and Kirk Franklin. Celebrity Soul Food is located on Highland Row in the former suite of Newk’s Eatery.

Those behind this new Germantown restaurant say the best foods are made before 3 p.m. Toasted Yolk opened on Poplar earlier this month, serving breakfast and lunch creations made from scratch daily from locally sourced produce. The restaurant is open until 3 p.m. daily.

From the group that owns Pyros, Abners and Wolf Brisket Co., Limelight has brought a new feel to Germantown. This restaurant gives guests an intimate experience with classic southern hospitality and a modern style. Located on Poplar Pike, Limelight specializes in seasonal dishes with an ever-changing menu.