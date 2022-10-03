MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Light, Gas and Water reopened four of its customer service offices Monday for the first time in about two years.

This comes after many customers like Pricilla Perkins who has a $700 utility bill had complained to WREG about having trouble getting through to MLGW in person or by phone.

“This is their first day opening up to the public. It’s sad and it’s real. They should have been opening up to the public. People have places to go, things to do, and other bills to pay. Why hold us up on the long lines,” Perkins said. “If ever there would be another company move here to Memphis, they’ll get their act right then.”

Memphis City Councilwoman Patrice Robinson who was in Chattanooga Monday attending a meeting for the TVA Regional Energy Resource Council said she’s heard the complaints.

“They call me all the time that they can’t get through on the line, and when they call, they have to hold for more than an hour and they have believe that is ridiculous,” Robinson said. “Sometimes they call, and the line is busy.”

In a statement to WREG, MLGW said it’s reopening four of its community offices to walk-in customers starting Monday, October 3. Those include the Downtown, Lamar Avenue, Whitehaven, and Millington locations but the Summer office will remain closed.

“It’s great in Memphis that MLGW has opened up its community centers again. I believe those centers will not be a place for people to get their business taken care of, but they’ll help the call center then take all of the calls,” Councilwoman Robinson said.

WREG reached out to MLGW about the community offices reopening. In a statement, MLGW said it is rolling out a new online appointment reservation system for those seeing a credit counselor.

The utility said the system will offer flexibility that is convenient for schedules.