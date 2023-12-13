MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects after a woman was fatally shot in Raleigh on Saturday evening.

On December 9, officers say they responded to a shooting call at 6:09 p.m. at 3906 Frayser-Raleigh Road. A woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was then taken to the hospital for treatment and later died.

On the scene, video footage reportedly showed unidentified suspects shooting the victim.

Investigators say four men were shooting in the direction of the victim before leaving the scene. The suspects were also in two different vehicles.

One of the vehicles was a silver four-door sedan with a taped-up right rear passenger window. The other vehicle was a white four-door sedan with tinted windows.

MPD says no arrests have been made, but the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.