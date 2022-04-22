MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men reportedly escaped from a jail in DeSoto County Thursday.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez, and Cesar Gonazalez walked away from the DeSoto County Detention Facility.

The sheriff’s department says all four were incarcerated on drug charges.

“There was a breech in our security, and we are investigating exactly what happened while we are exhausting all possible investigative leads to locate the inmates,” DeSoto County Chief Deputy Justin Smith said in a statement. “We have a legion of detectives and fugitive personnel working on this.”

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s department at 662-469-8027 or email tips to fugitive@desotocountyms.gov.