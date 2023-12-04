MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four suspects remain on the run after Memphis Police say they burglarized at least four shops across the city.

The four men were caught on camera breaking into shops across Memphis, stealing whatever they could grab before taking off.

Mary Claire White, the owner of the Sugar Ghost ice cream shop on Broad Avenue, said they broke into her shop early Saturday morning.

“It was about 5:15 a.m. I got a call from the alarm company and the glass on the front door had been broken, and three people entered the building and one kept lookout,” said Mary Claire White who owns the Sugar Ghost ice cream shop on Broad Avenue.

White said this is the fourth time since the ice cream shop opened two years ago, that she’s faced something like this.

“They came in and they opened some drawers and they went in the kitchen and looked around, but we don’t accept cash so there wasn’t any cash on the premises or a safe or anything like that, so they left empty-handed,” she said.

The other businesses weren’t as lucky.

According to police records, the same thieves broke into a convenience store on Prescott Road early Friday morning, stealing t-shirts valued at about $150.

Fifteen minutes later, officers responded to an adult store five minutes away on Getwell. The suspects got away with a safe, a cash register, and $11,000 of inventory.

Within the same hour, they hit Soul Fish Cafe on South Cooper.

The suspects were seen taking off in a black four-door BMW from each scene.

“I’m not surprised. In fact, I kind of feel like that’s what most of the city is seeing, kind of groups of the same people just doing this over and over,” White said.

White said it’s upsetting, especially when thieves target small locally owned businesses like hers. But with its bright pink walls and décor, she hopes Sugar Ghost is a bright spot for the community in more ways than one.

“We definitely don’t let it make us be scared and we don’t let it change anything about the way we do business,” she said.

The burglaries are still under investigation. If you have any information that could help detectives call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.