MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested after police say a stolen vehicle from a car dealership was involved in a police chase Thursday.

A manager at City Auto in Murfreesboro, Tennessee reported to police that two vehicles, a Dodge Charger and Jeep Cherokee, were stolen from the dealership on Feb. 21. Video surveillance captured a suspect walking into the dealership and using a preprogrammed key to drive the Dodge Charger off the lot. Officers said the Jeep Cherokee was also stolen at the same time.

Police later found out that the preprogrammed key used to steal the two cars was the same of that stolen from a locksmith on Feb. 14. The locksmith told officers she received a call to reprogram a key to the same stolen Jeep Cherokee and was robbed by five suspects.

MPD tried to conduct a traffic stop on the Dodge Charger on Feb. 22 when they found out the tags were stolen. The vehicle refused to stop, driving at a high speed and running a red light at Mt. Moriah and Ridgeway, according to police. Officers then lost sight of the Dodge Charger.

Two days later, MPD Scorpion Unit found the Dodge Charger near Highway 64 and Houston Levee. Officers were able to conduct a traffic stop at Houston Levee and Paddle Wheel Drive. During the traffic stop, police say the driver and two passengers got out of the car and ran away from the scene on foot.

One suspect, Justin Walker, remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody, police say. MPD later caught and arrested two of the suspects who fled the scene on foot. They were later identified as Calvin Jennings, 19, and Anthony Short, 22.

The fourth suspect was not located.

MPD said they found two handguns in the areas where Short and Jennings ran. Officers also found a backpack with a vehicle programmer, four blank key fobs and two temporary tags.

Jennings later admitted to police that he knew the Dodge Charger was stolen and was inside of the vehicle during the police chase and traffic stop. He also admitted to being involved in the robbery of the locksmith.