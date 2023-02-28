MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people, including two childer, were killed in a house fire overnight in Frayser, the Memphis Fire Department confirms.

According to the MFD Watch Commander, the fire happened in the 900 block of Par Avenue. The victims were 8, 10, 33 and 62 years old. A fifth victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The Memphis Fire Department’s spokesperson, Qwanesha Ward, confirmed that the fire was accidentally caused by a space heater.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.