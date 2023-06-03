MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for suspects after four people were shot in Whitehaven Friday night.

Police say officers responded to the shooting 4600 block of Mill Stream Drive around 11:47 p.m., where they found four people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Three victims were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, and police say the fourth victim refused treatment.

According to police, preliminary information indicates there was at least one shooter, and the suspects were in a black Dodge Charger being trailed by a gray Dodge Charger.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.