TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — Four people were taken to the hospital Saturday night after a shooting at an apartment complex in Mississippi.

According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting at the Kirby Estates Apartments in Robinsonville, Mississippi after 7 p.m. Four people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were between the ages of 20 and 45.

Two of the victims were listed as critical but responsive and transported to Regional One in Memphis. The other two victims were taken to Baptist DeSoto Hospital in stable condition.

A witness said the incident may have stemmed from a fight involving the victims earlier in the day.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or Tunica County CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400