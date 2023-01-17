MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four members of a Germantown church died in a plane crash on Tuesday near Yoakum, Texas.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Harvest Church identified those killed as executive pastor Bill Garner, Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson, and Tyler Springer. Kennon Vaughan, the church’s lead pastor, was also on the plane and is in stable condition in a Texas hospital.

WREG has confirmed that the plane was owned by Steve Tucker. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Video from The Victoria Advocate, a Texas newspaper, shows first responders on the scene of the crash. They also reported that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Harvest Church says its worship center will be open from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for people to gather in prayer and mourning.