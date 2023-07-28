MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people have been arrested after a brutal beating in a Cordova restaurant that left a teenage employee badly injured last Sunday.

Brittany, Carol, Darius, and Kaitlin Brantley have been arrested for Aggravated Assault, Memphis Police said Friday.

Latisha Ford said her 17-year-old son, who is a host at the Cheddar’s on North Germantown Parkway, had just seated a party of eight when a man in the group attacked him.

“There were two people that were attacking him,” said Ford. “They were hitting him all over the face.”

According to a police report, at least two people were upset about customer service and for an unknown reason, focused their attention on Ford’s son.

Ford said the customers were upset the large group had to be seated at two separate tables and decided to take it out on her son.

Latisha Ford took this photo of her 17-year-old son.

Records show the four were booked into jail Thursday.