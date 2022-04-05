MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people are behind bars after a rideshare driver is shot and carjacked in the Raleigh area.



Zarena Farris, Dawone Washington, Trinity Tipton and an unnamed 17-year-old are behind bars and facing multiple charges.



Police said the four hailed a ride from the victim by using a rideshare app from an address in Frayser. When the driver arrived, one of the men in the group threatened the driver with a gun and demanded the keys to his vehicle.



On April 2, police said the victim then left his vehicle and the man shot him in the wrist. The suspects then drove away in the victim’s car.



On April 4, Memphis Police officers located the car at an address in Frayser. Police said 2 men and 2 women were occupying the vehicle and when they approached the suspects, all of them ran away.



After a foot pursuit, police managed to arrest all four suspects. Police said they found a black firearm in the back seat of the vehicle described by the victim.



Police said Zarena Farris waived her Miranda rights and confessed to being one of the people who stole the victim’s car.



Records indicate Zarena Farris, Dawone Washington, and Trinity Tipton have been charged with carjacking, attempted second degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, evading arrest.



No information was provided regarding the minor in charged in this case.



No bond or court date information has been posted yet for these individuals.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction