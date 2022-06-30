MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Four people have been charged after a carjacking in North Memphis led to a crash in Midtown Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the victim was getting out of her car to go into a store on Breedlove Street Tuesday afternoon when a man approached her, grabbed her, and threw her to the ground. The suspect got in her Dodge Durango and sped off.

On Wednesday night, officers spotted the stolen Durango in the area of Vollintine Avenue and Olympic Street. They attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle escaped.

Police say officers pursued the stolen vehicle and found it disabled a short time later after striking a pedestrian bridge near University Street and Mignon Avenue on the green line.

While the suspects tried to escape, they ran several red lights and almost struck a couple who jumped out of the way to avoid being hit, according to police.

One suspect, 19-year-old Marke’Se Jones, was taken into custody.

Three other suspects fled on foot but they were all found and taken into custody. Two of the suspects were 17-year-old boys. The third suspect was 18-year-old Darryon Townsend.

One of the juveniles had the stolen vehicle’s key fob in his possession. Officers also found a stolen handgun.

Jones was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000 and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Townsend was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, evading arrest on foot, possession of a prohibited weapon, theft of property $1,000 or less, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

One of the 17-year-olds was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, evading arrest on foot, prohibited weapons, theft of property under $1,000, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The other teen was charged with carjacking, evading arrest in an automobile, evading arrest on foot, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and reckless driving.