MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four teens with a stolen gun and a key programmer were arrested after they were caught in the act trying to steal a car at Hickory Hill grocery store Wednesday, police say.

The Ridgeway Task Force, Scorpion teams, Collierville police, and Germantown police were all involved in the arrest of 18-year-old Tavaris Burns,19-year-old Orinthal Chambers, 18-year-old Jaylen Collins, and 18-year-old Keeno Tillman.

Undercover Germantown police officers said they saw the teens in a silver Nissan Altima casing the Farmers Market lot and watched them break out the window of an Infiniti.

Chambers was still in the Infiniti when he was arrested. Police said the other three took off in the Nissan and were caught about a mile away after their car broke down.

Investigators said Collins tried to make a run for it and dropped a handgun in the grass. Police said they also found two guns and a key programmer inside the Nissan. One of the guns was reported stolen from a vehicle a few days earlier.

Tavaris Burns, Orinthal Chambers, Jaylen Collins, Keeno Tillman

Police said the teens admitted they were looking for an Infiniti to steal and attempted to reprogram the Infiniti parked outside the grocery store.

They are all facing charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, attempted theft of property, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Tillman was already facing several charges of burglary of a vehicle following several car break-ins at other businesses on Winchester over the summer.