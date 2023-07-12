MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were arrested after a police chase involving a stolen car in Southwest Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Police say around 12:20 p.m., officers were advised that a vehicle taken in a carjacking was in the area of South Third Street and Mitchell Road. Officers found the stolen vehicle in the 3500 block of Brantley Road.

When officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Horn Lake and Mitchell, the suspect drove away and officers pursued.

Police say four suspects got out of the stolen vehicle and ran away after hitting a street sign at South Parkway and Monsarrat.

With the assistance of K9 and Air Support, all four suspects were taken into custody. Police say one of the suspects was transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.