FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG) — A police officer in Forrest City, Arkansas was charged Thursday with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, according to Arkansas State Police.

The state police Criminal Investigation Division investigated allegations that Officer Justin Davis, 22, was involved in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl from St. Francis County at the request of local authorities earlier this week.

Davis of Marianna was arrested by special agents Thursday. He is being held on a $75,000 bond at the Cross County Detention Center.