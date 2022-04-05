FORREST CITY, Ark. – – A former youth pastor in Forrest City, Arkansas is facing serious allegations. According to the Times-Herald newspaper, 31-year-old Charles Franklin Busby is charged with sexual assault after turning himself into police Friday.

A 17-year-old girl, who prefers not to be identified, says she was sexually assaulted by Busby while she attended Connect Point Church.

“Sometimes I’m fine,” she said. “Other times, I’m mad. I want to cry.”

She said it all started several years ago when Busby allegedly began to frequently hug her. She was 14 at the time and he was 28.

“It wasn’t really normal,” she said. “Usually people give hugs from the side. He would give hugs like up front.”

When she turned 15, she said Busby started sending her sexual texts and convinced her to have sex with him twice on church grounds. She said it happened once in the prayer room and again in the youth room while she was rehearsing for a Christmas play.

“He told me not to say anything,” she said.

But she said she wishes she would have said something sooner. According to news reports, investigators revealed at least three other girls, one of them 11-years-old, filed police reports against Busby.

“I hated these younger kids going through what I went through,” she said.

She says she told church leadership last summer after her parents found the texts Busby allegedly sent. Lead pastor Allen Calvert claims Busby was immediately removed from his position and released a statement saying, “Everything that was brought to us was reported correctly and timely.”

However, that doesn’t explain why police are just now filing charges.

Calvert goes on to say, “This is unthinkable and we pray that justice is served.”

Busby reportedly bonded out of jail. So, WREG went to his listed address, but a woman at the door immediately told us to leave.

The 17-year-old girl hopes he’s convicted and returns to jail.

“Just to be honest, I hope he goes in the right cell and meets Big Bubba,” she said.

Busby hasn’t been charged in relation to the other alleged incidents.